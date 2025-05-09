Bioflex Partners With K Pharmaceuticals To Offer Complimentary Dry Mouth Relief To Members

Aquoral

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BioFlex, a leader in innovative healthcare benefit solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with K Pharmaceuticals. K Pharmaceuticals is the proud owner of Aquoral, a prescription-strength oral spray designed to relieve dry mouth symptoms. Through this collaboration, BioFlex will provide Aquoral at no cost to oncology and Sjögren's patients, and at a significantly reduced price for all other members, enhancing access to effective treatment for xerostomia.Aquoral is a lipid-based, artificial saliva spray that offers rapid and long-lasting relief for dry mouth caused by various conditions, including medication side effects, cancer treatments, and autoimmune disorders. Its patented formulation not only alleviates discomfort but also helps prevent complications such as mucosal damage and tooth decay.This partnership is part of BioFlex's broader strategy to collaborate directly with pharmaceutical manufacturers to improve access and affordability of prescription medications. By eliminating traditional barriers such as complex formularies, middlemen, and inflated pricing structures, BioFlex creates streamlined pathways for members to receive high-quality therapies at significantly reduced costs-or in some cases, at no cost at all. These partnerships enable BioFlex to extend more value to its members while supporting manufacturers in delivering impactful, patient-focused solutions."At BioFlex, our mission is to deliver comprehensive and cost-effective healthcare solutions," said Daniel Happ, CEO of BioFlex. "Partnering with Aquoral allows us to address a common yet often overlooked condition, improving our members' quality of life without additional financial burden."Bennett Blakeman, President of K Pharmaceuticals, added, "K Pharmaceuticals, from its inception, has been dedicated to making innovative medications more accessible to patients. Bringing Aquoral back to market directly aligns with the motivation to develop BioFlex. The best access to the best solutions needs to be the standard for healthcare in the United States. K Pharmaceuticals is honored to work with the entire BioFlex team."This initiative reflects BioFlex's commitment to proactive healthcare by providing members access to essential treatments that support overall well-being. Members interested in obtaining Aquoral can do so through their benefits portal.For more information about BioFlex and its healthcare solutions, please visit . To learn more about Aquoral, visit .About BioFlexBioFlex is a next-generation healthcare benefits provider revolutionizing access to premium medical services through technology-driven, member-centric solutions. We are proud to offer the world's first Enhanced Accident Insurance PolicyTM-a groundbreaking benefit that redefines traditional accident coverage by combining precision care, preventative services, and expedited access to top-tier specialists.Our platform connects members with leading medical providers while delivering concierge-level support throughout their healthcare journey. Backed by a team of experienced healthcare professionals, innovative insurance leaders, and mission-driven administrators, BioFlex is committed to making high-quality care affordable, accessible, and outcome-driven.We believe healthcare should serve people, not systems-and we're setting a new standard by leading with heart, innovation, and a relentless focus on member wellness.

Alex Whitacre

BioFlex

+1 850-207-9937

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.