Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Coinace Announces Early Access Pre-Registration Starting June 1, 2025


2025-05-09 05:01:09
(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) May 9, 2025, CoinACE , the next-generation crypto trading simulator , today opened early access pre-registration ahead of its official launch on June 1, 2025. Pre-registered traders will enjoy exclusive launch benefits:

  • Permanent 20 % Fee Discount
    Enjoy a lifelong 20 % reduction on all simulated trading fees on <a href=”” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>CoinACE</a>.

  • “Profit-to-Mine” Mechanic
    Turn virtual P&L into real mining power-every profitable trade automatically converts into ACE token mining power.

  • 10 ACE Token Airdrop
    Receive 10 ACE tokens at full launch (tokens distributed post-launch to all pre-registered users).



Built on real-time order-book depth, live funding rates, and authentic liquidation logic, CoinACE's trading simulator provides a zero-risk environment for both novice and experienced traders. Its 1:1 Battle Mode also lets you face off against friends or global rivals in high-stakes simulated duels.

Why Choose CoinACE's Crypto Trading Simulator?

  • Real-Time Market Data
    Seamless integration with live BTC, ETH, and altcoin order books.

  • Risk-Free Practice
    Test strategies without risking real capital.

  • Gamified Learning
    Earn ACE tokens as you learn-our“Profit-to-Mine” mechanic turns gains into rewards.

  • Head-to-Head Battles
    Challenge friends or random opponents in timed trading matchups.

    “CoinACE combines gaming excitement with genuine rewards to revolutionize trader education,” said Lee JEONGUK, CEO of CoinACE.“Early access feedback will ensure we deliver the most engaging, effective learning platform.”

    How to Join Early Access
    Pre-registration is live now at . Sign up before May 31, 2025 (11:59 PM UTC) to secure your spot and exclusive launch incentives. Early access opens June 1, 2025; general public access follows shortly.

