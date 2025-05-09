Coinace Announces Early Access Pre-Registration Starting June 1, 2025
Permanent 20 % Fee Discount
Enjoy a lifelong 20 % reduction on all simulated trading fees on <a href=”” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>CoinACE</a>.
“Profit-to-Mine” Mechanic
Turn virtual P&L into real mining power-every profitable trade automatically converts into ACE token mining power. 10 ACE Token Airdrop
Receive 10 ACE tokens at full launch (tokens distributed post-launch to all pre-registered users).
Built on real-time order-book depth, live funding rates, and authentic liquidation logic, CoinACE's trading simulator provides a zero-risk environment for both novice and experienced traders. Its 1:1 Battle Mode also lets you face off against friends or global rivals in high-stakes simulated duels.
Why Choose CoinACE's Crypto Trading Simulator?Real-Time Market Data
Seamless integration with live BTC, ETH, and altcoin order books.
Risk-Free Practice
Test strategies without risking real capital.
Gamified Learning
Earn ACE tokens as you learn-our“Profit-to-Mine” mechanic turns gains into rewards. Head-to-Head Battles
Challenge friends or random opponents in timed trading matchups.
“CoinACE combines gaming excitement with genuine rewards to revolutionize trader education,” said Lee JEONGUK, CEO of CoinACE.“Early access feedback will ensure we deliver the most engaging, effective learning platform.”
How to Join Early Access
Pre-registration is live now at . Sign up before May 31, 2025 (11:59 PM UTC) to secure your spot and exclusive launch incentives. Early access opens June 1, 2025; general public access follows shortly.
