Coinace Announces Early Access Pre-Registration Starting June 1, 2025

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)CoinACE , the next-generation, today opened early access pre-registration ahead of its official launch on June 1, 2025. Pre-registered traders will enjoy exclusive launch benefits:



Permanent 20 % Fee Discount

Enjoy a lifelong 20 % reduction on all simulated trading fees on <a href=”” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>CoinACE</a>.

“Profit-to-Mine” Mechanic

Turn virtual P&L into real mining power-every profitable trade automatically converts into ACE token mining power. 10 ACE Token Airdrop

Receive 10 ACE tokens at full launch (tokens distributed post-launch to all pre-registered users).







Built on real-time order-book depth, live funding rates, and authentic liquidation logic, CoinACE's trading simulator provides a zero-risk environment for both novice and experienced traders. Its 1:1 Battle Mode also lets you face off against friends or global rivals in high-stakes simulated duels.

Why Choose CoinACE's Crypto Trading Simulator?

Seamless integration with live BTC, ETH, and altcoin order books.

Test strategies without risking real capital.

Earn ACE tokens as you learn-our“Profit-to-Mine” mechanic turns gains into rewards.

Challenge friends or random opponents in timed trading matchups.

“CoinACE combines gaming excitement with genuine rewards to revolutionize trader education,” said Lee JEONGUK, CEO of CoinACE.“Early access feedback will ensure we deliver the most engaging, effective learning platform.”

How to Join Early Access

Pre-registration is live now at . Sign up before May 31, 2025 (11:59 PM UTC) to secure your spot and exclusive launch incentives. Early access opens June 1, 2025; general public access follows shortly.