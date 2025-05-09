India-Pakistan Tensions: What Is India's Air Defence System That Armed Forces Use To Counter Airstrikes? Explained

MENAFN - Live Mint)India on Thursday said it neutralised Pakistan's air defence system in Lahore through its Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. India retaliated to Pakistan's drone and missile attacks on April 8 evening in the border areas of Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan attempted to engage 15 military targets using drones and missiles in northern and western India including Jammu, Awantipura, Amritsar, Srinagar, Pathankot, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj.

“These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks,” the union government said in a statement.

India-Pakistan conflict: What is India's air defence system?

India's air defence system is a multi-layered network combining indigenous and imported technologies to counter aerial threats ranging from drones to ballistic missiles.

India has three kinds of defence systemsLong range, with a reach of between 40 to 4,000 km.

2. Medium-range systems, with a reach of 30 to 70 km.

3. Short-range systems, which hit targets between 30 to 70 km.

The star of India's long-range defence system is the S-400, primarily deployed against Pakistan and China. The S-400 Triumf can intercept cruise missiles or aircraft at altitudes of up to 30 kilometres.

| 'Help..'! Pakistan asks international partners for more loans after heavy losses

India also has the Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD), which involves the Prithvi Air Defence for intercepting and destroying missiles outside the Earth's atmosphere. It can strike targets at a speed of Mach 5 and has a range of up to 2,000 km. The Advanced Air Defence for lower altitude targets, which can strike targets at an altitude of 15 to 30 km and has a range of up to 300 km.

India is also developing a homegrown defense system called Project Kusha, a programme under the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and a long-range surface-to-air missile (LR-SAM) that aims to be on par with the S-400 or the Iron Dome.

India's medium-range defence system is built on the Akash -NG, designed by DRDO to intercept and destroy high-speed aerial threats like fighter jets, drones, and cruise missiles at ranges up to 70 km. It is served by the Rajendra III radar, which is the primary sensor for the Akash weapon system.

Besides these homegrown systems, India also has the Barak-8, jointly developed with Israel, which is a surface-to-air missile that counters airborne threats like aircraft, helicopters, anti-ship missiles, UAVs, cruise missiles, and even short-range ballistic missiles.

For short-range defence, India relies on the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) for rapid response and to protect moving armoured columns from aerial attacks. India has also procured the Spyder defence system from Israel, which is armed with Python and Derby missiles.

| India Pakistan News LIVE: Made in India Akash missile used by Armed Forces

India uses its BMD and S-400 batteries to protect strategic cities like Delhi and Mumbai, as well as its nuclear and space installations. Its border has two fronts: The Line of Control (LOC), which is its border with Pakistan. This is protected by Akash, Spyder, and QRSAM to counter Pakistani drones and fighter jets.

India uses S-40 or Sudarshan Chakra as seen in recent strikes against Pakistan. It is considered to be one of the world's most advanced long-range air defence systems. India signed a deal worth nearly ₹35,000 crore (around $5.4 billion) in 2018 to buy five squadrons of the Russian-made S-400 Triumf air defence missile system.

China was the first country to procure the S-400 missile system in 2014. NATO members consider the S-400 a huge threat because of its long-range capabilities.

India protects its naval assets, including warships like INS Vikrant, with naval SRSAM and Barak-8 systems. Its airspace is constantly monitored by the Swordfish and Rajendra radars, which can track over 200 targets simultaneously. If a threat is detected, the system moves into the interception phase. If the threat is outside the Earth's atmosphere, PAD engages exo-atmospherically. AAD acts as a backup within the atmosphere.

The entire system is coordinated by the Akashteer system, which digitally integrates radar data for real-time decision-making and reduces the risk of friendly fire. This mobile system is capable of functioning even if communications are disrupted.

Meanwhile, the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), an automated air defence network developed by the Indian Air Force (IAF), coordinates Army, Navy, and Air Force responses.