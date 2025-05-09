The Wire Says Access To News Website Blocked After Govt Orders

MENAFN - Live Mint) News portal 'The Wire' released a statement 9 May, saying that the website has been blocked by Internet service providers across the country. The statement by 'The Wire' said the service providers cited orders from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under the IT Act, 2000.

The website said in the statement that they stand against the 'censorship' and that they are taking necessary steps to challenge the move.

Calling the withholding of its account a clear violation of the Constitutional guarantee of freedom of the pres ,' news portal termed it as arbitrary and inexplicable move adding that it will take all necessary steps to challenge the censorship.

“We protest this blatant censorship at a critical time for India when sane, truthful, fair and rational voices and sources of news and information are among the biggest assets that India has. ... Your support has kept our work going for the past 10 years and we are counting on all of us standing together at this time,” the statement read.

'The Wire' website was however opening normally in Delhi on Friday. In some other places, readers said it was not opening. There was no official word from the government on blocking The Wire.

8,000 X accounts blocked in India

The move comes a day after the Global Government Affairs handle of X (formerly Twitter) announced that the Indian government directed the social media platform to restrict access to the accounts of several users and news outlets, in light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. This included the X handles of Maktoob Media, The Kashmiriyat, and Free Press Kashmir.

The tensions between the two cointries escalated after the Pahalgam attack Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir , in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed on April 22. India's responded with cross-border strikes underOperation Sindoor hitting 9 terror camps in Pakistan.

The Indian Army said on Friday morning that said that the drone attacks emanating from Pakistan were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations. Pakistan army also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir .

The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations, the Indian Army said.

The accounts that were blocked include those of international news outlets and well-known public figures. X said that in many cases, the government did not explain what posts from these accounts broke Indian laws. For many of the blocked accounts, no proof or reason was shared.

“To follow the orders, we are blocking these accounts in India only. We have started doing this now. But we do not agree with the government's demands,” X said.

X explained that it had to make a difficult choice but decided to follow the orders to keep its platform running in India.“It's important for people in India to keep having access to information,” the company said.

