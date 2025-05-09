403
Argentina’S MERVAL Posts Modest Gain Amid Persistent Market Pressure
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's benchmark S&P MERVAL index closed at 2,061,722.10 points on May 8, 2025, registering a modest gain of 0.09% (+1,807.38 points).
This slight recovery follows Wednesday's significant 3.29% decline, offering investors a brief respite amid broader market challenges. Despite today's uptick, the MERVA remains deeply submerged, trading 27.2% below its January all-time high of 2,867,774.50.
The market has shed 18.63% year-to-date, with total market capitalization contracting to AR$84.3 trillion from AR$101.9 trillion in January. Sectoral performance revealed stark divides.
Industrials led gainers with a robust 5.24% increase, followed by Materials (+3.35%) and Consumer Discretionary (+3.34%). Meanwhile, Financials suffered the steepest decline (-3.61%), followed closely by Healthcare (-3.44%) and Technology (-1.83%).
Celulosa Argentina (CELU) dominated trading as the day's standout performer, surging 13.39%. The paper manufacturer has skyrocketed an extraordinary 13,760.7% over the past week, adding AR$2.9 trillion to its market value.
Other notable gainers included Dycasa (+3.37%), Rigolleau (+2.60%), and Mirgor (+3.0% weekly), which closed at AR$2,572.50. Technical indicators present a cautionary outlook.
MERVAL Index Outlook
The MERVAL continues trading well below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling persistent bearish pressure. The RSI hovers near 53, suggesting neutral momentum but limited bullish conviction.
Bollinger Bands show expanding volatility with prices testing the lower support band around 2,035,000 points. The MACD remains in negative territory, confirming the prevailing downtrend.
Key support levels have formed at 2,021,884 points, while resistance awaits at 2,100,000 points where previous price consolidation occurred. Fundamentally, Argentin equities appear increasingly attractive from a valuation perspective.
The market's PE ratio has compressed to 12.6x from 24.6x in January, suggesting improved value amid falling prices. Revenue and earnings have grown substantially over the past year, with market revenues reaching AR$68.8 trillion and earnings of AR$8.0 trillion.
Argentina's macroeconomic landscape continues to challenge market sentiment. Inflation persists at an elevated 55.9%, though showing modest improvement from earlier peaks. The central bank has maintained its benchmark overnight repo rate at 29% since cutting it from 32% in January.
Trading Economics forecasts suggest continued pressure, projecting the MERVAL to trade at 2,001,473.84 points by quarter-end and potentially decline further to 1,730,675.08 within 12 months.
Compared to global peers, Argentine equities have underperformed significantly in 2025, reflecting heightened risk perception among international investors despite improving fundamentals and more attractive valuations.
