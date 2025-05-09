LICC Invites Int'l Students To Showcase Their Chinese Talents Via Short Videos

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Young students from various countries studying in Liaoning not only learn Chinese language and specialized knowledge but also have a strong passion for traditional Chinese culture in their daily learning. Universities in the province have elaborately designed traditional Chinese cultural courses for international students, such as Beijing (or Peking) Opera, Chinese calligraphy and Taiji (or Tai Chi), and cultivated plenty of "foreign talents". The project hunts for international students who are nationally representative, and have superb Chinese talents, and selects excellent traditional Chinese cultural projects for filming and promotion, such as Chinese martial arts, guqin (a seven-stringed zither), Beijing Opera and Chinese calligraphy. The cultural projects boast Liaoning's distinctive regional characteristics, and fully reflect the essence of Chinese culture, drawing the active participation of young people from all over the world.

Featuring international students in Liaoning, the short videos unfold the grace of traditional Chinese culture from the perspective of "Generation Z", comprehensively revealing the international communication value of traditional Chinese culture, and fostering a deeper understanding of Chinese culture among overseas viewers.

The series of short videos, all shot in full 4K high definition, has been released, presenting viewers with a visual feast that is stylish, profound and memorable. After being posted on overseas social media platforms, the videos have attracted young people from all over the world to admire Chinese culture and experience the integration and harmony of diverse cultures together. This has further aroused a new understanding and perception of "a community with a shared future for mankind".

SOURCE Liaoning International communication Center(LICC)