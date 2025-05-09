LICC Invites Int'l Students To Showcase Their Chinese Talents Via Short Videos
Featuring international students in Liaoning, the short videos unfold the grace of traditional Chinese culture from the perspective of "Generation Z", comprehensively revealing the international communication value of traditional Chinese culture, and fostering a deeper understanding of Chinese culture among overseas viewers.
The series of short videos, all shot in full 4K high definition, has been released, presenting viewers with a visual feast that is stylish, profound and memorable. After being posted on overseas social media platforms, the videos have attracted young people from all over the world to admire Chinese culture and experience the integration and harmony of diverse cultures together. This has further aroused a new understanding and perception of "a community with a shared future for mankind".
SOURCE Liaoning International communication Center(LICC)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment