Al Arabi Advance To Amir Cup Basketball Championship Semis

The Peninsula

Doha: Al Arabi, the reigning champions, advanced to the semi-finals of the 2024-2025 Amir Cup Basketball Championship despite suffering a massive 143-97 defeat against Al Sadd during the final round of the group stage yesterday at Al Gharafa Sports Hall.

Al Arabi secured their place in the last four by accumulating seven points, finishing at the top of their group, while Al Ahli also ended with seven points but placed second.

Al Sadd, with six points, was eliminated from the group stage.

In a separate game, Al Gharafa secured a thrilling victory against Qatar SC, winning 98-80 to secure a place in the play-off.

The Group B competitions concluded with Al Rayyan Club advancing to the semi-finals after finishing first in the group with 6 points from three consecutive victories.

Al Wakrah secured second place with 5 points, followed by Al Shamal with 4 points.

In the upcoming round robin stage, Al Ahli, runner-up in Group A, will meet Al Shamal, third in Group B on May 12. Al Gharafa, third in Group A, will meet Al Wakrah, runner-up in Group B on the same day.

The winners will advance to the semi-finals. The final will take place on May 22.