Crude Oil Today 09/05: Rallies After Trump Comments (Chart)
- While the light sweet crude oil market was a bit positive during the early hours of Thursday, after Donald Trump suggested that the tariffs against China could be lowered. When he was referring to the meeting this weekend in Switzerland between American and Chinese delegates, the market took off like a rocket. At that point, crude oil rallied all the way back to the $60 level, an area that offered resistance over the last 3 or 4 sessions. This is an area that I think you need to pay close attention to, because if we do break above that level, it means something.
