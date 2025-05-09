403
GBP/USD Forecast Today 09/05: Weakens After Boe Cut (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The British pound initially tried to rally during the session, but we had a Bank of England meeting during the early hours and as predicted, they did cut rates by 25 basis points. Nonetheless, I think what is even more important here, at least for the day, is that the United States now has a trade agreement with the United Kingdom. You would think that's a low hanging fruit, but that's actually something that hasn't been the case for years, ironically enough.
There's also comments coming across the wire that yes, the Chinese will more likely than not see tariffs being scaled back a bit. And with the Chinese and the Americans meeting over the weekend, there's a lot of optimism.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we do in fact get a trade agreement between the United States and China, that will more likely than not boost the US dollar, at least in the short term, because you won't have the need for foreign entities to raise dollars so much that the dollar won't be something that you need to insulate your portfolio with as much. And therefore some of the sold positions against the US dollar will be reversed. So, it'll be interesting to see how the 1.32 level holds up or if it doesn't. Very interesting times, we live in. If we can break above the 1.345 zero level, then maybe we will go higher, but right now that does not look like how we are tilted.Ready to trade our GBP/USD daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best regulated forex brokers UK in the industry for you
