U.S. Prostate Cancer Testing Market By Country 2025-2035: Focus On Type Of Biomarker, Cancer Type, Application And End User

The "U.S. Prostate Cancer Testing Market - A Country Analysis: Focus on Type of Biomarker, Cancer Type, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to offering. The growth in the U.S. prostate cancer testing market is expected to be driven by high investments in the field of cancer research and the rising prevalence of prostate cancer in the U.S. In addition, the focus of business leaders is establishing a deep understanding to address the unmet needs in clinical research to understand the U.S. prostate cancer testing market.

The following are the demand drivers for the U.S. prostate cancer testing market:



Rising prevalence of prostate cancer in the U.S.

Increasing number of prostate cancer screening and testing Government initiatives related to prostate cancer

The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:



High probability of false positive results of prostate cancer testing Clinical gaps related to prostate cancer testing

Market Lifecycle Stage

The U.S. prostate cancer testing market is in the progressing phase. PSA screening or testing in a general population has increased the incidence of prostate cancer in recent decades. In addition, prostate cancer testing is essential in precision medicine because it assures the safe and successful use of tailored therapies. The majority of the companies in the U.S. prostate cancer testing market provide biomarker tests that are urine, blood, and tissue-based, as well as testing services. Furthermore, applications of prostate cancer testing are primarily clinical and research.

Impact

One of the main reasons for the expansion of the U.S. prostate cancer testing market in the upcoming years is the rise in prostate cancer cases. Prostate cancer is the second most frequent disease diagnosed in men, and its frequency is rising across the globe. Prostate cancer is thought to be diagnosed in one million additional cases worldwide each year. Due to an aging population, growing urbanization, and accompanying lifestyle changes, the overall incidence of prostate cancer has increased over the past few decades.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Biomarker Type





Initial Evaluation: Prostate-Specific Antigen (Total PSA, Free PSA)

Pre-Biopsy/Post-Negative Biopsy Testing Post-Biopsy Tissue Testing

Based on biomarker type, the pre-biopsy test in the U.S. prostate cancer testing market is expected to be dominated by the biomarker type segment. This is due to the increasing popularity of prostate cancer testing and rising awareness related to prostate cancer testing.

Segmentation 2: by Cancer Type





Prostatic Adenocarcinoma

Small Cell Carcinoma Other Prostate Cancer Types

Based on Cancer type, prostatic adenocarcinoma accounted for the largest share of the U.S. prostate cancer testing market. This is due to the increasing incidences of prostate cancer and increasing popularity of prostate cancer testing.

Segmentation 3: by Application





Diagnostics Biomarkers Prognostics Biomarkers

Based on application, the U.S. prostate cancer testing market is dominated by the diagnostics biomarkers segment owing to the rising R&D activity focused on the development of prostate cancer testing. The diagnosis of prostate cancer has developed a new molecular-based diagnostics technology. To detect clinically relevant cancer upon diagnosis, several tools or therapeutic options are required to improve the patient's quality of life.

Segmentation 4: by End User





Cancer Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Others

Based on end user, the U.S. prostate cancer testing market is dominated by the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment owing to their rise in number. They are dedicated to offering same-day surgical care, including testing and protective procedures. ASCs, which have a proven track record of providing high-quality treatment and successful patient outcomes, have altered the outpatient experience for millions of Americans by giving patients a more convenient option for hospital-based outpatient operations.

Segmentation 5: by Region





Northeast U.S.

Midwest U.S

South U.S. West U.S.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

A new wave of prostate cancer (PCa) biomarkers with greater PCa specificity than PSA and its isoforms have emerged to enhance PCa screening techniques. Biomarkers are molecules that, when detected or assessed, reveal details about a disease that goes beyond conventional clinical characteristics. They can be found in a number of places, including blood, urine, and tissue samples.

Both diagnostic and prognostic data can be provided by biomarkers, supporting healthcare professionals in formulating illness projections intended to inform treatment choices on an individual basis. The U.S. prostate cancer testing market (by biomarker type) excluding PSA Tests is segmented into pre-biopsy/post-negative biopsy testing and post-biopsy tissue testing.

Some of the prominent names in the U.S. prostate cancer testing market are:





Danaher. (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

Opko Health, Inc. (Genpath, Inc.)

Bio-Techne

Cleaveland Diagnostics, Inc.

mdxhealth

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Veracyte, Inc. mdxhealth

Companies that are not a part of the aforementioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable)

How can this report add value to an organization?

Workflow/Innovation Strategy: The workflow segment helps the reader understand the two prostate cancer testing, i.e., initial evaluation: prostate-specific antigen (total PSA, free PSA), pre-biopsy/post-negative biopsy testing, and post-biopsy tissue testing, which further aid in diagnosis. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different applications of prostate cancer testing in clinical and research applications.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: Prostate cancer testing is being used for both research and clinical application. Various companies are providing urine and blood, and tissue-based biomarkers that aid in the diagnosis, which is also the key strategy for U.S. prostate cancer testing market players to excel in the current U.S. prostate cancer testing market.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the U.S. prostate cancer testing market are analyzed and profiled in the study, including manufacturers who are involved in new product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and strategic collaborations. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the U.S. prostate cancer testing market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the U.S. prostate cancer market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Markets Overview

1.1 Market Footprint and Growth Potential

1.2 Future Potential

1.3 Evolution of Prostate Cancer Testing

1.4 Epidemiology of Prostate Cancer in the U.S.

1.4.1 Southern U.S.

1.4.2 Midwest U.S.

1.4.3 Mid-Atlantic U.S.

1.4.4 West U.S.

1.4.5 Southwest U.S.

1.4.6 New England e

2. Industry Analysis

2.1 Overview

2.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S

2.2.1 National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines

2.2.2 American Urological Association (AUA)

2.2.3 American Cancer Society (ACS)

2.2.4 U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF)

2.3 Patent Analysis

2.3.1 Patent Filing Trend

2.4 Role of Biomarkers in Prostate Cancer Management

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Impact Analysis

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Restraints

3.4 Market Opportunities

4. U.S. Prostate Cancer Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Corporate Strategies

4.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.2.2 Synergistic Activities

4.2.3 Business Expansions and Funding

4.3 Business Strategies

4.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

4.3.2 Publications

4.3.3 Licenses and Agreements

4.3.4 Other Activities

4.4 Reimbursement Scenario in the U.S.

5. U.S. Prostate Cancer Testing Market (by Biomarker Type), ($Million), 2023-2035

5.1 Overview

5.2 Initial Evaluation: Prostate-Specific Antigen (Total PSA, Free PSA)

5.3 Pre-Biopsy/Post-Negative Biopsy Testing

5.3.1 Blood-Based Biomarker

5.3.2 Urine-Based Biomarker

5.3.3 Imaging

5.3.3.1 Multiparametric Magnetic Resonance Imaging (mp-MRI)

5.4 Post-Biopsy Tissue Testing

5.5 Post-Biopsy Test

6. U.S. Prostate Cancer Testing Market (by Cancer Type), ($Million), 2023-2035

6.1 Overview

6.2 Prostatic Adenocarcinoma

6.3 Small Cell Carcinoma

6.4 Other Prostate Cancer Type

7. U.S. Prostate Cancer Testing Market (by Application), ($Million), 2023-2035

7.1 Overview

7.2 Clinical Diagnostic Biomarkers

7.3 Prognostic Biomarkers (Prolaris, OncotypeDx, Decipher, etc.)

8. U.S. Prostate Cancer Testing Market (by End User), ($Million), 2023-2035

8.1 Overview

8.2 Cancer Research Institutes

8.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

8.4 Hospitals and Clinics

8.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

8.6 Others

9. U.S. Prostate Cancer Testing Market (by Region), ($Million), 2023-2035

9.1 Overview

9.2 Northeast U.S.

9.3 Midwest U.S.

9.4 South U.S.

9.5 West U.S.

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Abbott

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

10.1.3 Top Competitors

10.1.4 Target Customers/End-Users

10.1.5 Key Personnel

10.1.6 Analyst View

10.2 Abcam plc.

10.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10.4 Bio-Techne. (ExoDx)

10.5 Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc.

10.6 Danaher. (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

10.7 Exact Sciences Corporation

10.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC.)

10.9 H.U. Group Holdings, Inc. (Fujeribio)

10.10 Mdxhealth

10.11 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

10.12 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

10.13 NeoGenomics Laboratories

10.14 OPKO Health, Inc. (GenPath)

10.15 Veracyte, Inc.

