U.S. Maternity And Personal Care Market Review 2020-2024 And Forecast 2025-2030 Featuring Detailed Profiles Of Unilever, Amoralia, Edgewell Personal Care, Seraphine, Kaya And More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising Awareness of Maternal Health Drives U.S. Maternity and Personal Care Market Growth, Set to Reach $9.78 Billion by 2030
Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Maternity and Personal Care Market, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Maternity and Personal Care Market was valued at USD 2024 in 7.61 Billion, and is expected to reach USD 9.78 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.33%.
This market is expanding due to growing awareness around self-care, increased focus on maternal wellness, and rising consumer preference for natural and organic products. Maternity and personal care offerings - spanning skincare, hygiene, wellness, and maternity apparel - are gaining prominence for their role in supporting the health and comfort of expectant and new mothers. As consumers become more conscious of product ingredients and safety, demand for clean-label, eco-friendly, and effective solutions has surged.
Digital engagement, health education, and a shift toward sustainable consumer behavior are further propelling the market. Retailers and manufacturers are broadening their portfolios to include safer, high-quality products that cater to both personal care and maternal health needs, creating opportunities for innovation and expansion in this evolving sector.
Key Market Driver: Rising Awareness of Maternal Health and Wellness
The United States maternity and personal care market is being strongly driven by the increasing focus on maternal wellness. Expectant mothers are prioritizing self-care more than ever before, seeking out prenatal skincare, maternity supplements, and comfort-focused clothing. Social media platforms and digital communities are playing a pivotal role in raising awareness, with shared experiences and recommendations contributing to rising product demand.
Government initiatives and healthcare campaigns focused on maternal health have also reinforced the importance of safe and informed product choices. In response, brands are expanding their offerings to include organic, non-toxic skincare products and specialized wellness solutions that cater to the unique needs of pregnant women. This emphasis on health, safety, and comfort has driven consistent market expansion across a wide range of personal care categories tailored to maternity.
Key Market Challenge: Regulatory Challenges and Safety Concerns
One of the primary challenges in the United States maternity and personal care market lies in navigating regulatory requirements and safety expectations. Given the sensitive nature of products intended for pregnant women, companies must meet rigorous safety standards, particularly for items such as wellness supplements and skincare formulations. However, a lack of unified regulations across certain product categories can lead to confusion for both manufacturers and consumers.
The presence of potentially harmful ingredients in some mainstream personal care products has intensified scrutiny, leading to increased demand for transparency and safe formulations. Startups and smaller companies may face difficulties in complying with safety standards due to limited resources, further complicating entry and growth. Ensuring product efficacy, safety, and regulatory compliance remains a critical and resource-intensive challenge for the industry.
Key Market Trend: Shift Toward Natural and Organic Products
A prominent trend shaping the United States maternity and personal care market is the growing consumer preference for natural and organic products. Mothers-to-be are more cautious about ingredient safety, actively seeking out clean-label formulations that exclude harmful additives like parabens and synthetic fragrances. This trend is being fueled by heightened health awareness and growing demand for sustainability.
Brands that offer organic skincare, plant-based wellness supplements, and eco-friendly packaging are gaining traction, particularly among environmentally and health-conscious consumers. The push for cleaner, greener products is not only influencing product development but also driving marketing and brand positioning strategies. As sustainable consumerism continues to rise, companies across the maternity care landscape are investing in product innovation to align with evolving expectations.
Key Players in the U.S. Maternity and Personal Care Market
Unilever PLC Amoralia Edgewell Personal Care Seraphine Kaya Ltd. Destination Maternity Corporation Johnson & Johnson Mama Mio Inc. Jubiliant Ingrevea The Procter & Gamble Company
