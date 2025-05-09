

Eurobattery Minerals confirms subscription price for warrants of series TO6 and shares a market update

Stockholm, 9 May 2025 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market:“BAT” and Börse Stuttgart:“EBM”; in short:“Eurobattery Minerals” or the“Company”) carried out a rights issue of units with subscription period from 30 October to 13 November 2024 consisting of shares and warrants (the“Rights issue”). Those who subscribed in the Rights issue during the subscription period received for each (1) unit seven (7) new shares in the Company and four (4) warrants of series TO6 (the“Warrants”). Each (1) Warrant entails the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Eurobattery Minerals during the exercise period which commences on 12 May and extends until 23 May 2025. The subscription price for subscription of new shares by exercise of the Warrants has been determined to SEK 0.09 per share.

Terms for the Warrants in brief



Holders of Warrants have the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company for each (1) held Warrant at a subscription price of SEK 0.09 per share.

The number of outstanding Warrants is 121,785,644, which upon full subscription would imply an increase of 121,785,644 shares in the Company, from 365,417,921 shares to 487,203,565 shares.

Upon full exercise of the Warrants, the Company will receive a maximum of approximately SEK 11.0 million before issue costs.

The subscription period for the Warrants runs from 12 May to and including 23 May 2025.

The last day of trading in the Warrants is on 20 May 2025.

The outcome is expected to be published on 26 May 2025. For existing investors who do not participate in the issue of shares by exercise of Warrants, the maximum dilution will be approximately 25.0 per cent upon full exercise of the outstanding Warrants.

Other information

For investors that have their Warrants registered in a depository at a nominee, subscription and payment by exercise of Warrants must be made in accordance with instructions from each respective nominee. Please contact your nominee for further information.

For investors that have their Warrants directly registered on a VP account, subscription and payment by exercise of Warrants must be made according to instructions on the subscription form, which will be available for download on the Company's issue site, .

For more information about the Warrants, please see the complete terms which are available for download on the Company's issue site, .

Market update from the CEO

“As the exercise period for the warrants of series TO6 commences, I would like to update you on both our market outlook and the operational progress at Hautalampi. The global demand for nickel, cobalt and copper continues to accelerate-driven by electrification, the green transition and strategic defence needs-and Europe's push for raw material autonomy has never been more critical.

In Outokumpu Finland, we are advancing several key workstreams that support the responsible development of the Hautalampi Project.

Our Environmental Permit Application (EPA) remains active. We are currently finalizing supplementary documentation requested by the Finnish administrative authorities, including additional technical assessments, ground and surface water modeling, and environmental analyses. These will be submitted in June, in close coordination with the authorities.

In parallel, we have actively supported the local zoning process in collaboration with the city administration of Outokumpu. The zoning process-critical for future building permits and project infrastructure-is now approaching completion and will soon be presented to the City Council for final approval.

Looking ahead, we are progressing to the next development phase, which includes the detailed engineering design of the future on-site concentrator plant, ensuring alignment with both environmental requirements and technical feasibility.

Simultaneously, we are strengthening our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, with particular focus on maintaining our social licence to operate and ensuring that stakeholder expectations are met through transparency and engagement.

Through ongoing offtake negotiations and numerous collaborative innovation projects in both Finland and Sweden, we continue to de-risk the Hautalampi project and lay the foundation for responsible, low-carbon extraction of critical raw materials essential for Europe's green transition.

The proceeds from the warrants will be instrumental in funding these next steps-driving the project toward its bankable feasibility study and ultimately toward production of European battery minerals. We remain fully committed to transforming an historic polymetallic mine into a European hub for critical minerals, operating to the highest environmental and social standards.

Thank you for your continued support as we work to deliver value for shareholders and contribute to Europe's clean-energy future”, says Roberto García Martínez, CEO, Eurobattery Minerals AB.

Advisers

Augment Partners AB acted as the financial advisor to the Company in connection with the transaction.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company's focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

