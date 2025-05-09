EQS-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

WIKA Germany relies on Vacuum Coating Technology from SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES for Sensor Applications

Press Release WIKA Germany relies on Vacuum Coating Technology from SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES for Sensor Applications Kahl am Main, May 09, 2025 WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG, Klingenberg (WIKA), is expanding its manufacturing expertise with the use of a GENERIS PECVD inline system from SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES for the deposition of electrical insulation and passivation layers. The state-of-the-art plasma technology is specifically used for applications in the field of sensor technology. SINGULUS' PECVD technology (Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition) enables high-quality, thin layers to be applied in an inline process. The deposition of electrically insulating and protective layers contributes significantly to performance enhancement and longevity, especially in high-precision sensor components. For GENERIS PECVD, SINGULUS relies on proven, specially developed inductively coupled linear plasma sources (ICP). This process is characterized by high electron and activation density combined with low ion energy. It enables high deposition rates over large substrate widths, with the combination of linear plasma source and inline process offering a high degree of scalability while maintaining exceptional layer quality - with wide process windows, minimal substrate damage, and a low CO2 footprint. GENERIS PECVD technology thus meets the highest requirements for efficiency and precision and offers ideal conditions for demanding markets such as the semiconductor industry, medical technology, the automotive industry, and industrial measurement technology. WIKA Group Company Profile The WIKA Group is a global leader in pressure and temperature measurement technology. The company also sets standards in level, force, and flow measurement as well as in calibration technology. Its broad portfolio of high-precision instruments, IIoT solutions, and comprehensive services make WIKA a strong and reliable partner for all industrial measurement requirements. Founded in 1946, the family-owned company is present worldwide with 11,200 employees. This includes its own subsidiaries, manufacturing sites, and development centers, such as the Innovation Center in Klingenberg. There alone, over 100 engineers work on innovative sensor solutions that provide answers to global challenges. WIKA's unique experience and expertise make sensor technology smarter, more valuable, and sustainably ready for the future: Smart in sensing. -p Contact: WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG, Alexander-Wiegand-Str. 30, 63911 Klingenberg - Deutschland Tel.: +49 9372 132-0, E-Mail: ... Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient thin-film coating and surface treatment processes, which are used worldwide in Photovoltaics, Semiconductor, Medical Technology, Packaging, Glass & Automotive as well as Battery & Hydrogen markets. The company's core competencies include various processes of coating technology (PVD sputtering, PECVD, evaporation), surface treatment as well as wet-chemical and thermal production processes. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. In the focus are environmental awareness, efficient use of resources and avoidance of unnecessary CO2 pollution. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

