Glīd Technologies Unveils Revolutionary Road-To-Rail Freight Vehicle With Mendocino Railway

Glīd Technologies Unveils Revolutionary Road-To-Rail Freight Vehicle With Mendocino Railway
May 9, 2025 by Mark Allinson
Kevin Damoa, founder and CEO of Glīd Technologies is on a mission to bring the railways into what's come to be known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution – the idea of modern, hi-tech computing combining with good old-fashioned machinery.
In the case of Glīd Technologies – a California based company founded by veterans from SpaceX, Google, and the military – combining technologies from different ages and indeed worlds has resulted in the deployment of“the world's first hybrid and autonomous road-to-rail freight systems”.
Yes, what we mean is that Glīd has designed a vehicle that can go by road or rail. It looks like a regular truck (see main image) but it has a separate set of wheels tucked underneath for going by rail. (See video below.)
The company's first stop is along the iconic 40-mile Willits-to-Fort Bragg corridor.
Partnering with Mendocino Railway (home of the beloved Skunk Train), the duo is launching a first-of-its-kind pilot to modernize short-line freight with smart, sustainable tech.
Together the partners have signed a mutual agreement with the goal to revitalize underutilized infrastructure, decarbonize local supply chains, and reimagine logistics for rural and underserved communities, minimizing risk and maximizing profits over time.
Glīd's Glider M (a hybrid-powered manned road-to-rail vehicle) and the AR2RV (Autonomous Road-to-Rail Vehicle) will be integrated into Mendocino Railway operations, with a global first-of-its-kind deployment set to launch in 2025.
The pilot project will evaluate the performance, reliability, and scalability of Glīd's mobility systems across a rugged, historic and scenic 40-mile route, blending next-generation automation with community-driven goals.
Beyond infrastructure, the partnership prioritizes local engagement, workforce upskilling, and public-private coordination to unlock federal and state support.
Kevin Damoa, CEO of Glīd, says:“This isn't just about technology – it's about legacy, opportunity, and transformation.
“Mendocino Railway has preserved a critical regional lifeline. Together, we're infusing it with a new purpose, deploying clean, intelligent freight mobility that can serve as a national model for shortline rail innovation and rural economic development.”
Together, Glīd and Mendocino Railway envision a future where rail is once again a backbone of regional mobility – cleaner, smarter, and more inclusive than ever before.
Yeah, but how do we type the ī in Glīd? î, í, ï... How?
