Relatively Hot Weather Conditions Forecast Countrywide For Today - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 9 (Petra)-- Today, Friday, temperatures will be roughly 6–8 degrees Celsius warmer than the average for this time of year, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.The weather will be hot in most places, but especially hot in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. There will be some clouds at high elevations, and the winds will be moderately strong, northeasterly, and occasionally active before shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.East Amman's maximum and minimum temperatures range from 34 to 19 degrees Celsius, West Amman's from 32 to 17, the northern highlands from 30 to 16, the Shara highlands from 31 to 14, the Badia regions from 37 to 17, the plains regions from 34 to 18, the northern Jordan Valley from 40 to 19, the southern Jordan Valley from 39 to 22, the Dead Sea from 39 to 21, and the Gulf of Aqaba from 40 to 22 degrees Celsius.