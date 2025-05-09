403
4 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Four Palestinians, including three members of the same family, were martyred at dawn on Friday after Israeli occupation forces bombed two residential homes in the northern and central Gaza Strip.
According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the occupation warplanes targeted a residential home east of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, killing an entire family consisting of a father, mother, and their infant child.
In Gaza City, in the northern part of the Strip, occupation warplanes bombed an apartment in the Rimal neighborhood, resulting in the death of one Palestinian and the injury of several others.
Simultaneously, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire toward the eastern areas of Gaza City.
Since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip in Oct. 2023, the death toll has risen to 52,760 martyrs, with 119,264 others injured.
