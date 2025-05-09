Himax To Debut Breakthrough Ultra-Luminous Miniature Dual-Edge Front-Lit Lcos Microdisplay At SID Display Week 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Setting the Standard for Next-Gen AR Applications and Optical Systems with Industry-Leading Brightness, Power Efficiency and an Ultra-Compact Form Factor

TAINAN, Taiwan, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or“Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced the unveiling of its miniature ultra-luminous Dual-Edge Front-lit LCoS microdisplay at Display Week 2025. Organized by the Society for Information Display (SID), Display Week is one of the premier symposiums and exhibitions in the display industry and taking place May 11–16, 2025 in San Jose. Himax Senior Director, Simon Fan-Chiang will deliver an in-depth presentation on this cutting-edge technology during Session 3 of the symposium on May 13.

Himax's proprietary Dual-Edge Front-lit LCoS microdisplay integrates both the illumination optics and LCoS panel into an exceptionally compact form factor, as small as 0.09 c.c., and weighing only 0.2 grams, while targeting up to 350,000 nits brightness and 1 lumen output at just 250mW maximum total power consumption, demonstrating unparalleled optical efficiency. With a 720x720 resolution and 4.25μm pixel pitch, it delivers outstanding clarity and color vibrancy in a miniature footprint. The microdisplay's compact and power-efficient design enables significantly smaller form factors without compromising brightness, clarity, or color, redefining the boundaries of high-performance miniature optics. With industry-leading compact form factor, superior brightness and power efficiency, it is ideally suited for next-generation AR glasses and head-mounted displays where space, weight, and thermal constraints are critical.

“We are proud to introduce our state-of-the-art Dual-Edge Front-lit LCoS microdisplay, a true milestone in display innovation,” said Jordan Wu, CEO of Himax. This achievement is the result of years of rigorous development, delivering an industry-leading combination of ultra-compact size, extremely lightweight design, high brightness, and exceptional power efficiency to meet the demanding needs of AR device makers. We believe this breakthrough technology will be a game-changer for next-generation AR applications.”

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company's display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company's industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,603 patents granted and 389 patents pending approval worldwide as of March 31, 2025.

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company's business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

