World's Best High Jumpers Return For What Gravity Challenge

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: World's best high jumpers will defy expectations as they take part in the second edition of the 'What Gravity Challenge' today at the iconic Katara Amphitheatere.

The highly competitive high jump-only event is the brainchild of reigning three-time world champion and Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Mutaz Barshim, who created a platform where top athletes can push their limits in front of a global audience.

Barshim speaking to reporters yesterday said he is focused on inspiring future generations.“This event started to honour and empower athletes, it's about creating a movement, challenging limits, celebrating talents, and doing it in the heart of Qatar and beyond,” he said.

This year's edition will feature top male stars including Olympic medalists Shelby McEwan and Hamish Kerr, alongside the event's founder Barshim. And for the first time, world's top women athletes such as

Paris 2024 Olympic gold medalist Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Eleanor Patterson and Christina Honsel, will also compete marking a major milestone in the event's evolution toward greater inclusivity and global representation.

Ukraine's Mahuchikh, who holds the women's high jump world record, expressed her excitement about competing in Doha. She praised the unique concept of“defying gravity” and described Qatar as a welcoming and inspiring host country.

“I'm in a strong physical and mental state, and I'm excited to begin my season here,” Mahuchikh said.“This competition offers a unique atmosphere and a platform to push the limits of what we can achieve.”

The elite jumpers will battle it out for a $155,000 prize pool, with the winner taking home the unique trophy crafted by renowned Qatari artist Ahmed Al-Bahrani, symbolizing both athletic excellence and cultural heritage.

Qatar Athletics Federation President Mohammed Issa Al-Fadala said the inaugural edition of the What Gravity Challenge was a resounding success and expressed confidence in an even more remarkable outcome this season at Katara.