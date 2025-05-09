Barshim, Tamberi Set For High-Profile Reunion At Silesia Diamond League

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: High jump legends Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim will face each other once again at the Diamond League meeting in Silesia on August 16.

Tamberi and Barshim made high jump history in 2021 when they decided to share the gold medal rather than competing in a jump-off at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

That episode one of track and field's great friendship-rivalries, one which has continued to develop on the Diamond League circuit ever since

The two met at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Silesia in 2023, with Barshim coming out on top thanks to a winning jump of 2.36m.

Tamberi won the following year, jumping 2.31m to claim a crucial victory on the road to his third Diamond League title.

The two join fellow superstars Grant Holloway, Mondo Duplantis and Jakob Ingebrigtsen in an increasingly star-studded line-up for this year's meeting.

The Wanda Diamond League is the elite one-day meeting series in global athletics. It comprises 15 of the most prestigious events in global track and field.

Athletes compete for points at the 14 series meetings in a bid to qualify for the two-day Wanda Diamond League Final, which will be held in Zurich on 27 and 28 August 2025.