Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Barshim, Tamberi Set For High-Profile Reunion At Silesia Diamond League

Barshim, Tamberi Set For High-Profile Reunion At Silesia Diamond League


2025-05-09 04:00:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: High jump legends Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim will face each other once again at the Diamond League meeting in Silesia on August 16.

Tamberi and Barshim made high jump history in 2021 when they decided to share the gold medal rather than competing in a jump-off at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

That episode one of track and field's great friendship-rivalries, one which has continued to develop on the Diamond League circuit ever since

The two met at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Silesia in 2023, with Barshim coming out on top thanks to a winning jump of 2.36m.

Tamberi won the following year, jumping 2.31m to claim a crucial victory on the road to his third Diamond League title.

The two join fellow superstars Grant Holloway, Mondo Duplantis and Jakob Ingebrigtsen in an increasingly star-studded line-up for this year's meeting.

The Wanda Diamond League is the elite one-day meeting series in global athletics. It comprises 15 of the most prestigious events in global track and field.

Athletes compete for points at the 14 series meetings in a bid to qualify for the two-day Wanda Diamond League Final, which will be held in Zurich on 27 and 28 August 2025.

MENAFN09052025000063011010ID1109527567

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search