Embassy Of Japan Participates In Doha Book Fair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Embassy of Japan in Qatar is participating in the 34th edition of the Doha International Book Fair.

This year, the Japanese booth is showcasing a diverse selection of books across various fields, catering to readers of all ages. Visitors can also expect a range of cultural activities at the booth, including Japanese calligraphy and origami demonstrations between 11am-12pm and 3pm-4pm every day.

Embassy staff will be present at the booth (H3-06) to answer any questions about the Japanese culture, tourism, language, and educational and scholarship opportunities in Japan. The embassy has been a dedicated participant in this annual event for many years, recognising it as a valuable platform to foster cultural understanding between Japan and Qatar.