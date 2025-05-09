Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Ambassadors Of Morocco, Netherlands

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Ambassador of Morocco to Qatar H E Mohamed Setri and Ambassador of the Netherlands to Qatar H E Ferdinand Lahnstein on Wednesday. The meeting discussed Qatar's participation in the upcoming meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, scheduled to be held in Rabat.

