US Won't Intervene, Urges India-Pakistan Restraint

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US Vice President JD Vance has said that his country cannot intervene in a war between India and Pakistan, but it can urge both sides to de-escalate rising tensions.

Speaking on Thursday, Vance emphasized that while the US wants to see tensions ease quickly, it cannot control the nuclear-armed neighbors.

“We want this thing to de-escalate as quickly as possible. We can't control these countries, though,” he said during an interview on Fox News' The Story with Martha MacCallum.“A war between them would be none of our business.”

Pakistan and India have accused each other of launching drone attacks, with Pakistan's defense minister warning that further retaliation is“increasingly certain.” Two days of intense clashes have reportedly killed nearly four dozen people.

The latest flare-up in the long-standing India-Pakistan rivalry began on April 22, when Islamist militants killed 26 people in India-administered Kashmir. New Delhi blamed Islamabad for the attack-an allegation Pakistan has denied, calling for an impartial investigation.

“Our hope and expectation is that this does not spiral into a broader regional war or, God forbid, a nuclear conflict,” Vance added.

The US has engaged in ongoing diplomatic efforts with both countries. On Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistan's prime minister and India's foreign minister, urging both sides to de-escalate and pursue direct dialogue.

sa