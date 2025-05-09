Afghan, Chinese Officials Discuss Telecom, AI Cooperation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's acting communications minister and MCC Chinese officials to discuss cooperation in telecommunications, technology, and AI, aiming to support development and improve services at the Mes Aynak copper mine.

In a statement, the MoCI said that acting minister Maulvi Najibullah Hayat Haqqani met Wang Ji Shen, the Director General of the Chinese MCC company, along with his delegation.

During the meeting the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation in the areas of telecommunications, technology, and artificial intelligence.

Haqqani said that efforts are being made to accelerate technological progress in Afghanistan through cooperation with regional and neighboring countries.

He added that, currently, artificial intelligence is rapidly advancing around the world and, if used properly, can significantly facilitate operations and services.

Meanwhile, the head of the Chinese MCC company said that since the company currently holds the contract for the Mes Aynak copper mine - one of the world's largest mining projects - located in Mohammad Agha district of Logar province, they hope to improve telecommunications services in the area.

He added that, to better manage the mine's operations, Afghan personnel have been sent to China for training in technology. Once they complete their studies in artificial intelligence, it will help accelerate the management and development of the mining project.

The ministry added that, at the end of the meeting, Chinese representatives were assured that their company's telecommunications issues at the Mes Aynak site would be addressed.

sa