Audio Launch Of Mani Ratnam's Thug Life Postponed; Kamal Says, 'Art Can Wait, India Comes First.'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 9 (IANS) Keeping in view the recent developments at the country's borders, the unit of director Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life', featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead, on Friday decided to postpone the audio launch function of the film which was originally scheduled to be held on May 16 this year.

Actor Kamal Haasan issued a statement, which he shared on his X timeline.

The eminent actor said, "Art can wait. India comes first. In view of the developments at our nation's border and the current state of heightened alert, we have decided to reschedule the audio launch of 'Thug Life', originally planned for the 16th of May."

The actor further said, "As our soldiers stand firm on the frontlines with unflinching courage in defence of our motherland, I believe it is a time for quiet solidarity, not celebration. A new date will be announced at a later, more appropriate time."

Stating that at this time, our thoughts are with the brave men and women of our armed forces who stand vigilant, safeguarding our nation, the actor said, "As citizens, it is our duty to respond with restraint and solidarity. Celebration must make way for reflection."

Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, features Kamal Haasan in the lead. The film will also feature actors Silambarasan, Trisha, Joju George, Ashok Selvan and Abhirami in pivotal roles.

The film's full-fledged audio launch was to take place on May 16. This apart, a musical event was also scheduled to take place in Australia and the entire 'Thug Life' team was expected to participate in it. However, with the team now announcing the postponement of the audio launch event, it is not clear if the musical event in Australia too will take place as planned or if whether it will get postponed.

Kamal Haasan plays a character called Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickan in this film, which director Mani Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies had described as "an epic tale of power, rebellion, and triumph."

The film has music by A R Rahman and cinematography by Ravi K Chandran. It has editing by Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad and stunts by the stuntmasters, Anbariv.