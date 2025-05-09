Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Share & Trends Report By 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global agricultural biologicals market consists of items sourced from natural sources, including microorganisms, plant extracts, and beneficial insects, which improve crop yield and protection. These products encompass biopesticides, biofertilizers, and biostimulants, enhancing nutrient absorption, inhibiting plant diseases, and augmenting plant resilience to abiotic stressors. Agricultural biologicals are progressively utilized as sustainable substitutes for synthetic agrochemicals because of their environmentally favorable characteristics and alignment with organic farming methods. Their function in diminishing chemical residues, promoting soil health, and improving yield quality renders them essential in contemporary agriculture, particularly amid increasing global environmental and regulatory demands.

The agricultural biologicals market is propelled by escalating demand for sustainable and organic farming solutions, heightened regulatory oversight on synthetic chemicals, and the increasing necessity for enhanced crop productivity in the face of climate change. Trends encompass the amalgamation of biologicals with precision agriculture and digital platforms to improve application time and dosage. Progress in microbial genome mapping and formulation technology has improved product efficacy and longevity. Governments and institutions are promoting biological utilization via subsidies and awareness initiatives. As consumer preferences shift towards chemical-free food, businesses broaden their portfolios with innovative, eco-certified organic products to achieve global food security objectives.

Market Dynamic Regulatory impetus for sustainable agriculture drives market growth

Enhanced regulations on synthetic pesticides and fertilizers promote the utilization of agricultural biologicals. Governments globally emphasize sustainable farming practices to alleviate environmental deterioration and guarantee enduring soil health. Regulatory frameworks, including the European Union's Farm to Fork Strategy, aim for a 50% reduction in chemical pesticide usage by 2030, generating significant demand for biological alternatives. In 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) streamlined its biopesticide clearance processes, reducing average approval delays by 40%, as reported in the EPA's 2024 Annual Pesticide Review. This has fostered innovation and expedited the commercialization of microbial and botanical remedies. This regulatory impetus is drawing new participants and capital investments.

In October 2024, Bayer Crop Science declared a $100 million expansion of their biologicals research and development facility in California, concentrating on next-generation microbial products.

With increasing governmental restrictions on synthetic inputs, agricultural biologicals are essential for achieving productivity objectives and adhering to environmental regulations.

Integration with digital agriculture and precision application creates tremendous opportunities

The increasing integration of agricultural biologicals with digital farming technologies offers a transformative possibility for the market. Precision agrarian technologies such as drone spraying, AI-enhanced crop monitoring, and GPS-directed application systems empower farmers to administer biologicals with heightened accuracy and efficiency, minimizing waste and optimizing return on investment. A 2024 report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) indicates that farms combining biologicals with precision equipment experienced an average input efficiency improvement of 22%. The synergy amplifies the attractiveness of biologicals, particularly when corroborated by data on plant responses and soil microbiome activity.

In January 2025, BASF Digital Farming introduced“xarvio® BioControl,” a platform utilizing satellite images and artificial intelligence to advise on optimal timings for biological applications, contingent upon crop development and pest pressure. This method decreased insect prevalence by 28% in European pilot projects compared to traditional blanket spraying.

Farmers pursuing intelligent, sustainable crop protection can achieve scalable, performance-oriented solutions by merging biologicals with digital technologies, particularly in technologically advanced agricultural markets.

Regional Analysis

North America continues to be the preeminent leader in the worldwide agricultural biologicals market , led by the United States. The area benefits from an established organic farming industry, advanced agricultural technologies, and aggressive regulatory assistance. The USDA has launched the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) program, which finances research and development in biopesticides and biofertilizers. Prominent industry leaders, like Bayer, Corteva Agriscience, and Valent BioSciences, are augmenting their biological portfolios and establishing collaborations with startups to foster innovation.



The global agricultural biologicals market size was valued at USD 14.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 15.9 billion in 2025 to USD 36.4 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By Product Type, the market is segmented into biopesticides, biofertilizers, biostimulants, and others. Biopesticides hold the largest share.

By Mode of Application, the market is segmented into foliar spray, seed treatment, soil treatment, and post-harvest treatment. Foliar Spray dominates the market share.

By Crop Type, the market is segmented into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and others. Fruits & Vegetables are the leading crop type. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

Bayer CropScienceSyngentaCorteva AgriscienceBASF SENovozymesValent BiosciencesUPL Ltd.Koppert Biological SystemsCertis BiologicalsIsagro GroupValagroMarrone Bio Innovations Recent Developments



In October 2024,Syngenta reported a year-on-year increase in its Q3 core profit. This positive trend suggests a gradual market recovery is anticipated for 2025, potentially driven by factors like improved sales momentum in China and a recovery from destocking and adverse weather conditions. In November 2024,Bayerrevised its earnings outlook due to challenges in the agricultural sector, including regulatory pressures and market competition.

Segmentation

By Product TypeBiopesticidesBiofertilizersBiostimulantsOthers(e.g., pheromones, natural extracts)By Mode of ApplicationFoliar SpraySeed TreatmentSoil TreatmentPost-Harvest TreatmentBy Crop TypeCereals & GrainsFruits & VegetablesOilseeds & PulsesOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa