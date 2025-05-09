403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sylhet Native and Triple Citizen Mohammed Uzzal Miah Celebrated with Global Citizen Award for Powerful Advocacy
(MENAFN- Mohammed Uzzal Miah) Sylhet, Bangladesh – May 9, 2025 – The city of Sylhet is abuzz with pride today as news breaks of its very own Mohammed Uzzal Miah receiving the prestigious Global Citizen Award. Miah, a distinguished advocate for social justice born and raised in Sylhet, and uniquely holding citizenship in the USA, the United Kingdom, and Bangladesh, has been recognized for his impactful digital activism, particularly his courageous reporting during the recent July Revolution in Bangladesh. The Global Advocacy Council announced the honor, celebrating Miah's dedication to amplifying marginalized voices on a global scale.
Mohammed Uzzal Miah's journey began in the heart of Sylhet, where his formative years instilled in him a deep understanding of the local socio-economic landscape and the aspirations of its people. His strong connection to his Sylheti roots has remained a driving force throughout his advocacy work, even as he embraced his identities as a citizen of the United States and the United Kingdom. This blend of local insight and global awareness has uniquely positioned him to articulate the concerns of Bangladeshi communities to a wider international audience.
During the intense student protests of the July Revolution, Miah returned to his native Sylhet, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to his homeland. His on-the-ground reporting, shared raw and unfiltered through platforms like Facebook Live, TikTok, and YouTube, provided a crucial perspective often missing from mainstream narratives. His broadcasts offered real-time updates on the challenges faced by young protestors, the atmosphere of unrest in Sylhet and beyond, and the urgent need for social and political reform.
The Global Advocacy Council specifically lauded Miah's bravery in documenting events firsthand in Sylhet, highlighting his role as a vital source of information during a period of significant tension. His efforts to connect with and support the local student activists, providing a platform for their voices to be heard, resonated deeply with the awarding body. His actions in Sylhet underscored a profound sense of solidarity with his community and a deep-seated commitment to the well-being of his fellow Bangladeshis.
“[Mohammed Uzzal Miah’s deep connection to Sylhet and his courageous reporting from the ground during a critical time have been truly inspiring],” stated Faizul Karim, a prominent community leader in Sylhet. “We in Sylhet have always known Uzzal to be a passionate advocate for justice. This Global Citizen Award is a testament to his unwavering dedication and the impact his work has had, both here at home and across the world. We are incredibly proud of his achievements.”
The official award ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 25, 2025, in London, United Kingdom. It is expected to be attended by dignitaries, human rights advocates, and members of the Bangladeshi diaspora from around the globe, including representatives from Sylhet who will be celebrating one of their own. The event will serve as a platform to further discuss the crucial role of digital activism in promoting social justice and global citizenship.
Mohammed Uzzal Miah's recognition is particularly significant for the people of Sylhet, demonstrating the potential for local voices to reach and influence a global audience in the digital age. His journey from a Sylhet native to an internationally recognized advocate underscores the power of individual action and the importance of staying connected to one's roots while engaging with global issues. His triple nationality has provided him with a unique lens through which to view and address the complexities of social justice, making his advocacy all the more impactful.
The Global Citizen Award bestowed upon Mohammed Uzzal Miah is not just a personal honor but a moment of collective pride for Sylhet and the broader Bangladeshi community. It highlights the vital role of independent digital media in amplifying truth and the courage of individuals who dare to speak out for a better world. The people of Sylhet eagerly anticipate further news of the award ceremony and remain steadfast in their support for Mohammed Uzzal Miah's continued advocacy.
“[My heart remains in Sylhet, and this award is a shared honor with the brave individuals there who are striving for a better future],” said Mohammed Uzzal Miah in a message shared with local news outlets in Sylhet. “I am deeply grateful for this recognition and will continue to use my platform to ensure that the voices of Sylhet and Bangladesh are heard on the global stage.”
**Mohammed uzzal miah social media profiles :**
* **Facebook:** []
* **TikTok:** [@Mohammeduzzalmiah007
* **YouTube:** [
* **Instagram:** []
* **Twitter/X:** []
Mohammed Uzzal Miah's journey began in the heart of Sylhet, where his formative years instilled in him a deep understanding of the local socio-economic landscape and the aspirations of its people. His strong connection to his Sylheti roots has remained a driving force throughout his advocacy work, even as he embraced his identities as a citizen of the United States and the United Kingdom. This blend of local insight and global awareness has uniquely positioned him to articulate the concerns of Bangladeshi communities to a wider international audience.
During the intense student protests of the July Revolution, Miah returned to his native Sylhet, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to his homeland. His on-the-ground reporting, shared raw and unfiltered through platforms like Facebook Live, TikTok, and YouTube, provided a crucial perspective often missing from mainstream narratives. His broadcasts offered real-time updates on the challenges faced by young protestors, the atmosphere of unrest in Sylhet and beyond, and the urgent need for social and political reform.
The Global Advocacy Council specifically lauded Miah's bravery in documenting events firsthand in Sylhet, highlighting his role as a vital source of information during a period of significant tension. His efforts to connect with and support the local student activists, providing a platform for their voices to be heard, resonated deeply with the awarding body. His actions in Sylhet underscored a profound sense of solidarity with his community and a deep-seated commitment to the well-being of his fellow Bangladeshis.
“[Mohammed Uzzal Miah’s deep connection to Sylhet and his courageous reporting from the ground during a critical time have been truly inspiring],” stated Faizul Karim, a prominent community leader in Sylhet. “We in Sylhet have always known Uzzal to be a passionate advocate for justice. This Global Citizen Award is a testament to his unwavering dedication and the impact his work has had, both here at home and across the world. We are incredibly proud of his achievements.”
The official award ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 25, 2025, in London, United Kingdom. It is expected to be attended by dignitaries, human rights advocates, and members of the Bangladeshi diaspora from around the globe, including representatives from Sylhet who will be celebrating one of their own. The event will serve as a platform to further discuss the crucial role of digital activism in promoting social justice and global citizenship.
Mohammed Uzzal Miah's recognition is particularly significant for the people of Sylhet, demonstrating the potential for local voices to reach and influence a global audience in the digital age. His journey from a Sylhet native to an internationally recognized advocate underscores the power of individual action and the importance of staying connected to one's roots while engaging with global issues. His triple nationality has provided him with a unique lens through which to view and address the complexities of social justice, making his advocacy all the more impactful.
The Global Citizen Award bestowed upon Mohammed Uzzal Miah is not just a personal honor but a moment of collective pride for Sylhet and the broader Bangladeshi community. It highlights the vital role of independent digital media in amplifying truth and the courage of individuals who dare to speak out for a better world. The people of Sylhet eagerly anticipate further news of the award ceremony and remain steadfast in their support for Mohammed Uzzal Miah's continued advocacy.
“[My heart remains in Sylhet, and this award is a shared honor with the brave individuals there who are striving for a better future],” said Mohammed Uzzal Miah in a message shared with local news outlets in Sylhet. “I am deeply grateful for this recognition and will continue to use my platform to ensure that the voices of Sylhet and Bangladesh are heard on the global stage.”
**Mohammed uzzal miah social media profiles :**
* **Facebook:** []
* **TikTok:** [@Mohammeduzzalmiah007
* **YouTube:** [
* **Instagram:** []
* **Twitter/X:** []
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment