Seven Gujarat Airports Closed To Civil Flights Amid Rising Tensions

MENAFN - IANS) Jamnagar, May 9 (IANS) Civil flight operations have been closed at seven key airports across Gujarat, after India-Pakistan tension escalated.

The temporary shutdown comes under the latest series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAM) aimed at bolstering national defence readiness.

The affected airports - Jamnagar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, Bhuj, and Mundra (Adani) - are among 24 Indian airports currently under NOTAM directives, which restrict airspace use for civilian flights.

The order is expected to remain in force until 11.59 p.m. today, unless extended by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) or defence authorities. The NOTAM measures follow a wave of aerial incursions from across the border.

Pakistani drones and missile systems reportedly attempted to strike targets in Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Indian air defence units responded swiftly, neutralising the threats before any damage could occur.

Sources within the civil aviation sector confirmed that the closure aligns with the Indian Armed Forces' heightened operational tempo.

"The move is precautionary, ensuring a clear airspace in case of rapid military deployment or retaliation," said an official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, similar NOTAMs were issued for several northern airports - including Chandigarh, Amritsar, Srinagar, and Ludhiana-reflecting the nationwide alert status. In Gujarat, the presence of military airbases in Jamnagar and Bhuj, combined with the strategic proximity of Mundra Port, makes the region particularly sensitive.

Defence analysts believe the step underscores India's preparedness to counter any escalation from Pakistan.

"This is not just about air safety - it's about controlling the entire battlespace in the event of a wider conflict," said retired Air Marshal S. P. Ghosh. As of now, no commercial airlines have reported major disruptions, but travellers scheduled to depart from western India are advised to check with their carriers.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has enforced a complete blackout across the Kutch district. The measure, aimed at safeguarding strategic locations from potential aerial surveillance or targeting, was extended to 12 sensitive border villages in Banaskantha, falling under the jurisdictions of the Vav, Suigam, and Mavsari police stations, as well as the Santalpur area in Patan.