Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oil Prices Rise $2 A Barrel


2025-05-09 03:14:46
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Oil prices rose $2 at settlement on Thursday.

Brent futures were up $1.72, or 2.81 percent, to close at $62.84 a barrel. West Texas crude meanwhile rose $1.84, or 3.17 percent, to close at $59.91 a barrel

