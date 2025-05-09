Oil Prices Rise $2 A Barrel

New York: Oil prices rose $2 at settlement on Thursday. Brent futures were up $1.72, or 2.81 percent, to close at $62.84 a barrel. West Texas crude meanwhile rose $1.84, or 3.17 percent, to close at $59.91 a barrel

