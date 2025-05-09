Trump Says Election Of Pope Leo XIV 'Great Honor' For US
Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed the election of new Pope Leo XIV, the first pontiff from the United States, as a "great honor" for the country.
"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country," Trump said on his Truth Social network.
"I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"
