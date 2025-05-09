White Smoke Signals New Pope Elected: AFP
DEVELOPING STORY
Vatican City: White smoke billowed from the chimney atop the Vatican's Sistine Chapel on Thursday, signalling that the 133 cardinals inside have elected a new pope.
They picked a successor to Pope Francis on the second day of voting, but the world's 1.4 billion Catholics will have to wait for the official announcement from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica to learn who he is.
