Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
White Smoke Signals New Pope Elected: AFP

White Smoke Signals New Pope Elected: AFP


2025-05-09 03:14:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

DEVELOPING STORY

Vatican City: White smoke billowed from the chimney atop the Vatican's Sistine Chapel on Thursday, signalling that the 133 cardinals inside have elected a new pope.
They picked a successor to Pope Francis on the second day of voting, but the world's 1.4 billion Catholics will have to wait for the official announcement from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica to learn who he is.

MENAFN09052025000063011010ID1109527481

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search