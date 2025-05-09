Gold Price In Qatari Market Rises By 4.86% This Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market rose by 4.86 percent during the current week, reaching USD 3,399.30 per ounce, according to data issued by Qatar National Bank (QNB).



The data also showed a rise in the prices of other precious metals. Silver increased by 2.84 percent to USD 32.94 per ounce, up from USD 32.03 at the beginning of the week. Platinum rose by 2.33 percent, reaching USD 990.05 per ounce, compared to USD 967.55 on Sunday.



