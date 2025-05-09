Moehe Honours Winners Of School Chess Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), in cooperation with the Qatar Chess Federation and the Ministry of Sports and Youth, concluded the second edition of the final championship of the“Naqla” School Chess Project for the 2024–2025 academic year.

This edition was dedicated to primary schools and witnessed the participation of 120 students from 12 public schools.

The final matches were held in a spirited atmosphere, with separate tournaments organised for boys and girls, following a six-round system for each category. Several ministry and federation officials attended the event. MoEHE H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al-Nuaimi; Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs Maha Al-Ruwaili; and Executive Director of the Qatar Chess Federation Hamad Al-Tamimi honoured the winners.

In the boys' individual category, student Amir Naasan from Malik Bin Anas Model School won first place, followed by Zaid Khalil from Khalifa Model School in second place, and Youssef Al-Saadi from Malik Bin Anas School in third. In the girls' category, Zeina Shaker from Sumaya Primary School won first place, followed by her classmate Hiba Adel in second place, while Sharifa Al-Mushairi from Al-Markhiya School came in third.

At the team level, Anas bin Malik Model School claimed first place in the boys' category, followed by Khalifa Model School and Hattin Model School in second and third place, respectively. In the girls' category, Sumaya Primary School secured first place, followed by Al-Markhiya School and Al-Bayan Al-Oula School in second and third place.