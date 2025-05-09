403
Passenger Ropeway To Be Built In Heydar Aliyev Park In Balakan
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to allocate funding for the construction of a passenger ropeway in Heydar Aliyev Park, Balakan.
In accordance with the presidential Order, AZN 5,000,000 has been allocated from the 2025 President's Reserve Fund to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport for the design and construction of the ropeway.
