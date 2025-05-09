Passenger Ropeway To Be Built In Heydar Aliyev Park In Balakan

In accordance with the presidential Order, AZN 5,000,000 has been allocated from the 2025 President's Reserve Fund to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport for the design and construction of the ropeway.

