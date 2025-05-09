Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Grants Presidential Scholarship To Group Of Cultural And Scientific Figures

2025-05-09 03:13:18
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order granting the Presidential scholarship to a group of cultural and scientific figures.

According to the Order, seven individuals will receive the scholarship in recognition of their contributions to the development of culture and science.

