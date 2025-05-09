Court Screens Harrowing Footage Of Kalbajar's Occupation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Baku Military Court today continued proceedings in the trial of Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

As part of the hearing, video footage was presented that documents the occupation of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district by Armenian armed forces.

According to Azernews , the video begins with commentary on the positioning of Armenian military units. Prominently featured is Monte Melkonian, an Armenian militant commander, who is seen repeatedly questioning his fellow soldiers: “What have we done today?”,“Where are we now?”, and“Where were we yesterday, what did we do?”

In response, an Armenian soldier states that they are currently 20 kilometers away from Kalbajar.

The footage captures Melkonian stating that their forces had advanced from the western part of Aghdara, via the Aghdaban direction, and had now reached Kalbajar. He is heard declaring,“By annexing Kalbajar to Armenia, the whole of Garabagh will be connected to Armenia, and many roads will open for Armenia. I hope the Azeris will understand and accept that it's all over.”

Melkonian also addresses the question of Azerbaijani resistance, admitting,“Yes, it was a strong defensive line. We cut off the Lachin road and came here. Every Armenian must understand that their involvement in this matter is crucial. These territories will be annexed to Armenia, as was decided back in 1988.”

In another segment, Melkonian claims that approximately 70 Azerbaijanis were killed during the fighting. The video includes graphic scenes showing the bodies of the slain Azerbaijani civilians and soldiers.

Additional footage shows Armenian troops entering Kalbajar and surrounding villages, further documenting the extent of the military incursion.

This presentation is part of an ongoing trial concerning numerous charges brought against Armenian citizens. These include preparation and waging of aggressive war, violations of the laws and customs of war, genocide, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and the violent seizure and retention of power, among other grave crimes committed during Armenia's military aggression.