Azerbaijan's Pivotal Role In Defeating Fascism In World War II

MENAFN - AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

As the world marks another anniversary of Victory Day, commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany, it is essential to recall and honor the often-overlooked nations and peoples whose sacrifice made victory possible. Among them stands Azerbaijan - a republic whose immense contribution to the Allied war effort, particularly through the bravery of its soldiers and the lifeblood of its oil industry, played a decisive role in crushing fascism.

World War II was a total war that required the mobilization of not only armies but entire societies and economies. In this colossal struggle, Azerbaijan stood at the heart of the Soviet Union's war machine. Its strategic value was unparalleled, and the resilience of the Azerbaijani people, both on the battlefield and at home, deserves a central place in the historical narrative of the war.

The military contribution of Azerbaijanis to the Soviet Red Army was immense. More than 600,000 Azerbaijanis were mobilized during the war, a staggering number considering the republic's population at the time. From the earliest battles at the gates of Moscow to the final storming of Berlin, Azerbaijani soldiers fought bravely and with distinction. They were not merely footnotes in the Soviet campaign - they were frontline heroes.

One of the most iconic Azerbaijani war heroes was Major-General Hazi Aslanov , a twice Hero of the Soviet Union, who led armored units with great distinction in battles from Stalingrad to Latvia. His bravery, tactical acumen, and leadership were instrumental in breaking Nazi lines and pushing the Wehrmacht out of Soviet territory. His life and service symbolize the patriotism and selflessness shown by thousands of Azerbaijanis in defense of humanity against fascism.

Yet Azerbaijan's most critical contribution came not from the barrel of a gun but from deep beneath its soil - oil. In 1941 alone, Azerbaijan produced more than 23 million tons of oil , roughly 75% of the entire oil output of the Soviet Union . This oil - refined and shipped through treacherous routes to the front - powered Soviet tanks, fueled fighter planes, and ran the logistical networks that were vital to sustaining the Red Army's offensive.

The Battle of Stalingrad, one of the most decisive confrontations of the war, cannot be separated from the oil of Baku. Nazi Germany's strategic goal in 1942 was to seize the oil fields of the Caucasus - namely, Baku - to fuel its own war machine and cripple the Soviet supply chain. It is no coincidence that Hitler's generals diverted vast resources in their doomed campaign toward the Caucasus. The Germans knew that whoever controlled Baku's oil would control the outcome of the war.

Thanks to the determination of the Red Army, supported by countless Azerbaijani troops and the indomitable spirit of the people of Baku, the Nazis failed in their bid. The oil fields remained operational, and the tanks of the Soviet counteroffensive rolled forward - often quite literally - on Azerbaijani petrol.

Behind the frontlines, Azerbaijani engineers, oil workers, and civilians worked under constant threat of air raids and sabotage to ensure the oil kept flowing. The city of Baku became an indispensable engine of war, operating around the clock, often under blackout conditions and with rationed food and supplies. It is no exaggeration to say that Azerbaijani oil helped win the war - without it, the Soviet Union could not have sustained its war effort.

Moreover, Azerbaijanis were not just defenders of their own soil. They stood for a broader set of values: the protection of human life, the defeat of tyranny, and the liberation of nations suffering under Nazi rule. Throughout the war, Azerbaijani medics and officers saved the lives of both soldiers and civilians, earning respect and gratitude across the Soviet front. Their heroism extended into occupied territories, where some risked their lives helping partisan movements or sheltering civilians from Nazi terror.

This legacy of sacrifice is not only a national pride - it is a contribution to global freedom. Unfortunately, in many Western narratives of World War II, the Eastern Front is often condensed into a monolithic“Soviet effort,” and the unique roles of individual republics like Azerbaijan are overshadowed. This historical oversight must be corrected.

Today, Azerbaijan continues to stand against aggression, as seen in its just and victorious campaign in the Second Garabagh War of 2020. For nearly 30 years, Armenian armed forces had occupied internationally recognized Azerbaijani territories. In 2020, after years of fruitless diplomacy and continued provocation, Azerbaijan liberated its lands in a 44-day war, not by targeting civilians, but through disciplined military operations that restored justice and territorial integrity. The victory not only returned Azerbaijani families to their ancestral homes but also reaffirmed the country's long-standing commitment to sovereignty, peace, and law.

This modern victory echoes the values for which Azerbaijanis fought during World War II - freedom from occupation, dignity in resistance, and pride in national identity. From the streets of Berlin in 1945 to the liberated city of Shusha in 2020, Azerbaijan has shown the world that it will always stand against aggression and for justice.

As we remember the cost of freedom and the defeat of fascism, we must also remember Baku's oil workers, frontline medics, Azerbaijani tank commanders like Aslanov, and the modern-day heroes of Karabakh. Their fight was not only for the survival of their homeland but for the principle that aggression must never triumph.

Victory in 1945 and again in 2020 was not just the triumph of arms - it was a triumph of unity, sacrifice, and the unbreakable spirit of the Azerbaijani people.