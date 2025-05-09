J&K Athletes Join 2Nd Batch All India Kabaddi Referees Exam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: General Secretary of J&K Amateur Kabaddi Association Kuldeep Kumar Gupta told that second batch of All India Kabaddi Examination for fresher has been conducted by Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India from 4th to 8 May at Jaipur, Rajasthan. All State/UT officials have undergone in the said examination, among them Mir Alam, Majid Khan, Nazarat Bhatti, Tanvir Iqbal and Anita Sharma from J&K have undergone 2nd Batch All India Kabaddi Referees Examination which will boost Kabaddi during officiating of matches in the region.
They have to officiate local tournaments, district championships, UT championships, School Nationals Games, Inter College and University Games, Police Games and National Championships.
The President of the association, Anil Gupta has appreciated the second batch undergoing training as Technical Officials.
The validity of the Fresher Course is three years from the date of examination and needs to be renewed accordingly to sustain the eligibility for officiating Kabaddi tournaments.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
7 J&K Athletes Appear In Kabaddi Fresher Course At Jaipur
Pulwama Youth First From J&K To Play In Pro Kabaddi League
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN09052025000215011059ID1109527355
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment