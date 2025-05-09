J&K Athletes Join 2Nd Batch All India Kabaddi Referees Exam

They have to officiate local tournaments, district championships, UT championships, School Nationals Games, Inter College and University Games, Police Games and National Championships.

The President of the association, Anil Gupta has appreciated the second batch undergoing training as Technical Officials.

The validity of the Fresher Course is three years from the date of examination and needs to be renewed accordingly to sustain the eligibility for officiating Kabaddi tournaments.

