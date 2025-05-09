Tier 2 Men Are Quietly Spending Big On Jewellery, 25% Have Premium Budgets

Key Highlights

Men's Jewellery in India - Breaking Traditions, Building Markets. New Aroscop Study Reveals Shifting Attitudes Across Urban and Semi-Urban India

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aroscop , India's leading advertising intelligence platform, today released its groundbreaking report "Shaping Style : Insights into Men's Jewellery Trends and Perceptions". The comprehensive study reveals how men's relationship with jewellery is evolving beyond tradition into personal style statements, meaningful gifts, and expressions of identity across diverse markets.The research, spanning both Tier 1 metros and emerging Tier 2 cities, provides brand leaders with actionable insights into one of fashion's most quietly transforming categories."This isn't just ornamentation; it's about identity, self-assurance, and social expression," explains Kumar Ramamurthy, Chief Marketing Officer at Aroscop. "As men across India embrace jewellery in distinct ways, brands have an unprecedented opportunity to forge meaningful connections by understanding and respecting these regional and cultural nuances."Key Findings- Urban Confidence: Men in Tier 1 cities wear jewellery 18% more frequently than their Tier 2 counterparts and significantly prefer in-store experiences, demonstrating growing comfort with style experimentation.- Rising Regional Affluence: Over 25% of men in Tier 2 cities report jewellery budgets between ₹25,000–₹50,000, signaling expanding purchasing power and evolving gifting rituals in non-metro markets.- Relationship Over Reputation: While branded outlets dominate nationally, 42% of Tier 1 men still purchase from trusted local jewellers, highlighting how personal connections continue to influence buying decisions.The study further explores the interplay between gifting traditions, social perceptions, brand preferences, and purchase drivers, providing jewellery brands with strategic direction for market development and communication.These shifting behaviours aren't just trends-they're signals. Aroscop's Polygon Targeting lets brands act on them with precision, reaching high-intent consumers at hyperlocal levels-from affluent Tier 2 pockets to urban jewellery markets.“This report doesn't just reveal what men want-it shows brands exactly where to meet them,” said Kumar Ramamurthy.“With Polygon Targeting, jewellery campaigns can be both emotionally relevant and geographically precise.”To explore the full report or activate your next campaign, visit .

