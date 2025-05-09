Letter To Editor: Kashmir's Special Children Are Not A Footnote

Image Credits: Istock

In Jammu & Kashmir, a silent tragedy is unfolding. Children with special needs-autism, cerebral palsy, ADHD, Down syndrome-are being denied a basic right: occupational therapy. This isn't a luxury. It's a lifeline. Therapy helps these children eat, dress, write, or focus. Without it, they fall behind, permanently.

Across government medical colleges (GMCs) in Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag, Baramulla and beyond, occupational therapy exists mostly on paper. These institutions lack therapy rooms, sensory equipment, and trained staff.

In Doda, Rajouri, and Kathua, not a single occupational therapist is on staff. Even where therapists are employed, like at GMC Jammu's Bakshi Nagar campus, services are nearly non-functional. Parents report therapists citing missing equipment or ward duties. Some direct families to private clinics, services that should be free in public hospitals.

I've raised this repeatedly. In 2023, I wrote to the Union Health Ministry. The reply:“Forwarded to J&K authorities.” In January 2025, I filed a grievance on the Samadhan platform. The outcome? Promises. On the ground? Nothing.

The cost of this neglect is immense. Private therapy costs Rs 400–500 per session, unaffordable for most families. Some travel hundreds of kilometers for appointments that never happen. At SMHS Srinagar and GMC Anantnag, even therapists admit they cannot deliver care due to lack of infrastructure. In Baramulla, therapy is a one-off formality. There is no follow-up. No continuity. No care.

Read Also Kashmir's Disabled Kids Deserve a Seat and Support in Schools SC Issues Notice To Centre On Plea Seeking Adequate Facilities For Disabled Prisoners

This isn't just official apathy, it's a violation of rights. Without timely intervention, these children lose the chance to live independent, dignified lives. Families, meanwhile, are pushed into a lifetime of caregiving and economic distress.

Solutions exist. Every GMC must have a functional occupational therapy unit with trained staff and basic tools. Therapists should be integrated into pediatric and neurodevelopmental teams. Therapy must be subsidized for low-income families. Most importantly, regular audits should track services delivered and children's progress.

Jammu & Kashmir's most vulnerable children are being quietly written off. It's time to act. Not with empty circulars, but with funding, staffing, and accountability. These children aren't asking for miracles, but just a fair shot at life.

Sincerely,

Zaheer Jan

Kashmir