African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Received H.E. Mr. Youssouf Mondoha Assoumani, Ambassador Of The Union Of The Comoros
H.E. @ymahmoudali, Chairperson of the AU Commission, received H.E. Mr. Youssouf Mondoha Assoumani, Ambassador of the Union of the Comoros to Ethiopia&Permanent Representative to the AU.
Ambassador Assoumani conveyed a message of congratulations to the Chairperson on his leadership&reiterated the Comorian Government's support for the Commission's mandate. He also shared perspectives on the AU's institutional reform agenda&the SACA process.
The Chairperson expressed appreciation for the Amb. Assoumani engagement at the AU&reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to working closely with all Member States in pursuit of the Union's shared goals.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
