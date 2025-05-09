Pak Begs For 'Loans Amid Heavy Losses' On X, Islamabad Says Account ‘Hacked’

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) As India continued to successfully defend its territories and people from massive aerial attacks from across the border, Pakistan on Friday begged the international community for“more loans", citing“heavy losses inflicted by the enemy".

In a post on the X social media platform, the Economic Affairs Division of the Pakistani government said the“government of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected by enemy”.

“Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast," the official Economic Affairs Division X handle posted.

Later, the Pakistani government backtracked from its post, claiming that this particular X handle has been“hacked".

Pakistan's Ministry of Economic Affairs said it did not tweet the post on X and claimed that their“X account has been hacked".

The post came ahead of the crucial meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington on Friday (US time) to decide on the bailout package for Pakistan.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India's executive director at the IMF will put forward the country's position during the meeting of the board of the global body. "I'm sure that our executive director will put forward India's position," he said at a media briefing.

"The decisions of the board are a different matter...But I think the case with regard to Pakistan should be self-evident to those people who generously open their pockets to bail out this country," he said.

Misri further noted that many of the 24 bailout packages sanctioned by the IMF for Pakistan had not reached a successful conclusion.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western border on the intervening night of May 8 and May 9, Indian Army officials said.

Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and a befitting reply was given, the Indian Army said in a statement.

India on Thursday night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations.