Amul's Witty Take On 'Operation Sindoor' Gets Netizens' Nod: 'Send Them Pakking'
Soon after the operation, social media was swamped with celebratory messages applauding the Indian armed forces. Now, Amul has shared an ad which has won people's hearts.
“#Amul Topical: The India-Pakistan conflict,” the dairy giant wrote on X. The doodle it shared has the words,“Send them pakking” - an expression meaning to tell someone to leave immediately and often in a dismissive or forceful manner. It also says,“Amul proudly Indian.”
Quraishi from the Indian Army's Signal Corps and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, a helicopter pilot, were the two women officers who, alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, briefed the world on Operation Sindoor . In the illustration, the Amul girl is seen saluting the women officers standing proudly at their podiums.Here's how social media reacted:
An individual wrote,“Let's do it permanently.” Another called the ad“Lovely.” A third expressed that they love the brand Amul. A fourth conveyed their reaction through a salute emoji.
Pakistan's missile attacks on Thursday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba were foiled by the Border Security Forces. Jammu, RS Pura, Samba, Hiranagar, and Arnia reported massive shelling from Islamabad.
In response, the Indian Air Force used the Russian-made S-400 missile defence system to neutralise the escalation bid. Indian armed forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military".
