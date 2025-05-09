Calling All Cosplay Fans! Bring Gaming Characters To Life At DEF's Dubai Cosplay Championship This Week

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Fans are invited to dress up as their favourite characters and celebrate their passion for pop culture on 11 May as part of DEF's flagship GameExpo event, the ultimate weekend of endless fun, thrills, and excitement for friends and families

Plus, exclusive meet-and-greet sessions with iconic international and regional cosplay stars bring rare opportunity for fans to get inspired by masters of the craft

Free registration is open until 7 May for the chance to be awarded from a prize pool of AED 30,000

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 8 May 2025: Get ready, cosplay fans! The power-packed Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) 2025 is bringing the city's most electrifying celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and pop culture to life with the epic Dubai Cosplay Championship - hosted at DEF's eagerly awaited GameExpo event on 11 May at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Zabeel Halls 2 and 3 . Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) with a massive prize pool of AED 30,000 on the line, this is the ultimate chance for bold creators, die-hard fans, and top talent to compete for glory in an electrifying, high-stakes competition or simply watch and admire as regional talent transforms into iconic characters.

Registration is free through the Cosplay Registration Form, but only open until 7 May so now is the time for fans to claim the spotlight. Those ready to rise, shine, and dominate the cosplay stage must act fast. This is truly where imagination will explode into reality, with vibrant costumes, dramatic performances, and community energy at its core.

A panel of elite judges , made up of regionally and internationally renowned cosplayers including @sabcosplay, @mingmihoo, @vegacosplay, and @sayochuu will not only determine the winners but also host exclusive meet-and-greet sessions , giving fans the rare opportunity to connect, ask questions, and get inspired by the masters of the craft.

The event will kick off with a dynamic Cosplay Opening Act , where fan-favourite characters will be brought to life on stage with high-energy performances by top-tier artists. The excitement will continue with the Daily Cosplay Catwalk , open for anyone to join - whether seasoned veterans or enthusiastic first-timers - to show off their look, strike a pose, and wow the judges. At the heart of the event will be the Dubai Cosplay Championship , inviting registered participants to battle it out in front of a live audience and compete to be named winners across the Solo and Group categories. From hand-crafted armour to intricate makeup and mind-blowing transformations, the championship promises a feast for the senses and a celebration of next-level talent.

This high-octane celebration will have something for everyone, whether a die-hard cosplayer, a gaming fan, a costume design enthusiast, or a social media trendsetter in search of the next viral moment. Families, creators, and pop culture lovers of all ages will find themselves immersed in a vibrant, visual world where imagination knows no bounds.

Tickets for GameExpo 2025 are on sale on Platinumlist. One-day entry is priced at AED 39 for students and AED 69 for adults. Those planning to attend all three days can opt for multi-day passes, priced at AED 69 for students and AED 139 for adults. A limited number of Pro Gamer Experience tickets are also available, giving fans one-day access to exclusive meet-and-greets with top creators such as Abo Flah, for AED 199. Families of six (two adults and four children) can enjoy a one-day pass for AED 149 or access all three days of GameExpo 2025 for AED 299.

Ticket-holders will be able to access the entirety of GameExpo from 9 to 11 May with their families and friends, and experience non-stop free-to-play experiences , thrilling live challenges , action-packed tournaments , influencer showdowns , and creative competitions with incredible chances to win mega prizes worth up to AED 500,000 . Eight interactive zones will be packed with something new to try, explore, and enjoy, in addition to cutting-edge gaming experiences from big-name brands , as well as the epic Play Beyond influencer gaming showdown on 10 and 11 May.

Reaching the GameExpo is convenient and hassle-free. DWTC is easily accessible via the Dubai Metro, several RTA bus routes, and taxis. Those choosing to drive can find ample parking throughout DWTC with six convenient paid car parks, two free car parks, as well as onsite valet services. GameExpo visitors can also benefit from an AED 5 discount on parking fees.

Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) 2025 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Amazon, du, Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council, Emirates NBD, Red Bull, Rove, Roxy Cinemas, talabat, and Virgin Radio.