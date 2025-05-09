Enemy Launches 220 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the day of the so-called "truce," Russian forces carried out 220 attacks on eight settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the strikes on Telegram .

“150 UAVs of various modifications attacked Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. Additionally, 70 artillery strikes targeted Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka,” he stated.

Read also: Fighting on front ongoing despite Russia's declared“ ceasefire ” – military

There were nine reports of destruction and damage to apartments, private homes, and non-residential buildings.

Earlier, it was reported that a woman died as a result of attacks on the Vasylivka community.

