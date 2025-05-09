Enemy Launches 220 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day
According to Ukrinform, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the strikes on Telegram .
“150 UAVs of various modifications attacked Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. Additionally, 70 artillery strikes targeted Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka,” he stated.Read also: Fighting on front ongoing despite Russia's declared“ ceasefire ” – military
There were nine reports of destruction and damage to apartments, private homes, and non-residential buildings.
Earlier, it was reported that a woman died as a result of attacks on the Vasylivka community.
