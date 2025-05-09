Enemy Launches 220 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the day of the so-called "truce," Russian forces carried out 220 attacks on eight settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the strikes on Telegram .

“150 UAVs of various modifications attacked Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. Additionally, 70 artillery strikes targeted Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka,” he stated.

There were nine reports of destruction and damage to apartments, private homes, and non-residential buildings.

Earlier, it was reported that a woman died as a result of attacks on the Vasylivka community.

Photo: RMA