Indo-UK Film And Cultural Forum Strengthens Ties With Global Banking School
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London/Noida – The Indo-UK Film and Cultural Forum of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) continues to fortify cultural relations between India and the United Kingdom. In a recent development, Asim Dutta, Director of the UK Business Development Team at Global Banking School, extended a formal invitation to Dr. Sandeep Marwah to visit the UK to further enhance bilateral cultural and educational ties.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a prominent media personality and President of Marwah Studios, has achieved a historic milestone by being honored in the British Parliament for the 8th time, recognizing his extraordinary contribution to strengthening India-UK relations and promoting art and culture globally.
In addition to his accolades, Dr. Marwah serves as the Ambassador of Wales to India. His recent book,“Eight Years of Modi Sarkar,” became the first publication on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be released in the British Parliament, marking yet another significant achievement in Indo-British cultural diplomacy.
Dr. Marwah is also renowned for his commitment to education, supporting 200 Indian students each year in undertaking study tours to the United Kingdom. Moreover, he acts as a patron to several social organizations in the UK.
During the interaction, Dr. Marwah spoke about the ongoing efforts and vision of the Indo-UK Film and Cultural Forum, emphasizing the need for continued collaboration in creative industries, media, and education.
