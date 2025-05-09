Arcfra Named As Representative Vendor In 2025 Gartner® Market Guide For Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfra is proud to announce that it has been named as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software.

According to Gartner, "Hyperconverged infrastructure software continues to increase in popularity. Infrastructure and IT operations leaders can use this research to determine if an HCI solution consisting of server, storage and network infrastructure management capabilities is a good fit for their organization."

Arcfra is committed to help enterprises effortlessly build robust on-premises cloud and AI infrastructure. The flagship product offering, Arcfra Enterprise Cloud Platform (AECP , is designed to unify compute, storage, networking, security, and disaster recovery capabilities into a single, modular stack. AECP supports both traditional virtual machine-based workloads and modern containerized applications on Kubernetes, with enhanced support for AI/LLM applications. The platform includes built-in automation, observability, and API integrations to simplify management across hybrid environments.

"We are excited to be recognized by Gartner in the 2025 Market Guide for Full-Stack HCI Software," said Wenhao Xu, Co-founder and CEO at Arcfra. "We believe this recognition reflects our vision of delivering agile, cost-effective, and future-ready infrastructure to enterprises navigating the post-VMware era."

"The ongoing evolution of full-stack HCI software has positioned it as a potential path for not just replacing incumbent HCI vendors, but also as a method of changing virtualization providers in the face of disruption in the broader virtualization market," says Gartner.

A lot of I&O leaders are considering moving away from VMware due to the acquisition by Broadcom. Gartner report, A Guide to Choosing a VMware Alternative in the Wake of Broadcom Acquisition, also identified Arcfra as one of the Sample Vendors for Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI).

Gartner, Market Guide for Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software, April 30 2025.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

