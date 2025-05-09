CM Omar Rushes To Jammu After Pakistan's Failed Drone Attacks

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah left for Jammu early Friday to take stock of the situation following last night's failed drone attack by Pakistan.
India on Thursday night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider military conflict.
“Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night's failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city & other parts of the division,” Abdullah said in a post on X.
He also said the government will review the decision to shut schools on Monday.
The situation at the time will determine if the closure is extended and, if so, for how long, the chief minister said.
Read Also
Sounds Of Blasts Trigger Panic In Jammu
Blackout In Kashmir Valley, Sirens Heard At A Few Places
Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Thursday ordered the closure of schools for the next two days in view of the prevailing situation.
Sirens and numerous explosions were reported in Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla and Kupwara and several other places on Thursday night.
After the Indian military foiled the Pakistani attempts, the defence ministry said India remains“fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people”.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN09052025000215011059ID1109526932
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment