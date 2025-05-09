Huawei: Keeping Cities Moving, Amplifying Urban Rail Intelligence

Dr. Tony Lee Kar-yun, Operations and Innovation Director at MTR, believed that the integration of digital resources and innovative AI applications can enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience, and pointed out that this integration will serve as the foundation for more efficient urban transportation and more convenient community life.

Mr. Xi Xiaodong, Chief Engineer of Shanghai Rail Transit Maintenance Support Co., Ltd., emphasized the need for metro operators to integrate external resources and enhance internal core capabilities if they are to achieve high-quality development.

Nelson Huang, Rail Business Director of Huawei's Smart Transportation BU, stated that Huawei integrates innovative ICTs, such as the cloud, big data, 5G, AI, and IoT based on the digital and intelligent foundation for urban rail.

Mr. Xiong Xinbin, Rotating CEO and Senior Vice President of Beijing Railway Institute of Mechanical & Electrical Engineering (BRI) noted that they have deployed Pangu models to empower rail transportation, utilized Ascend and Kunpeng to lay a solid data foundation, and integrated AI to develop a comprehensive intelligent O&M platform.

During the follow-up roundtable salon, Mr. Ji Kun, Overseas Rail Solution Director of Huawei's Smart Transportation BU; Datuk Dr. Mohd Yusoff Sulaiman, Chairman of the Malaysian Rail Industry Corporation (MARIC); Chan Hing-keung, Chief of Operations Engineering Service & Innovation at MTR; Mr. Xi Xiaodong, Chief Engineer of Shanghai Metro Maintenance and Support; Mr. Xiong Xinbin, Rotating CEO and Senior Vice President of BRI; and David Xu, Vice President of Huawei's Smart Transportation BU and Director of the BU's Solution Development I&V Dept - delved into technology enablement scenarios, transformation pain points, data value mining, and user experience upgrade.

Huawei has served more than 300 urban rail lines in over 70 cities around the world. Moving forward, Huawei will deepen its cooperation with industry partners by consistently adhering to the principle of "openness, cooperation, and shared success". The company is determined to realize convenient travel and smooth logistics, alongside digital and intelligent transportation.

