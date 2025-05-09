Celina Jaitly: I May Be Far, But My Spirit Stands With India

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actress Celina Jaitly, who is based in Austria, said that her heart is restless, caught between time zones and headlines. She honours the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces and stands in solidarity with civilians affected, reaffirming faith in the strength and soul of India.

Celina took to Instagram, where she posted a note, which read:“In Austria, but wide awake. Sleep feels like a luxury tonight because peace is under attack back home. My heart is restless, caught between time zones and headlines.”

“I may be far, but my spirit stands with India.”

The actress, who is the daughter of a late war veteran, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces for their silent sacrifices and steadfast courage.

She wrote:“To our brave Indian Armed Forces: Thank you for being the shield between us and chaos. Your courage isn't just in combat it's in every silent sacrifice, every cold night, every unwavering step you take to protect our nation. We are here, safe and breathing, because you stand unshaken.”

Celina said she stands in solidarity with affected civilians, acknowledging their pain and honouring their resilience.

“To every civilian affected: Your pain is not invisible. Your strength is not forgotten. In the face of fear and loss, you are showing the world what unity, dignity, and resilience truly mean. We mourn with you, we stand with you, and we will rise with you. Peace is not just a word, it's our right. And no attack can break the soul of Bharat. Jai Hind,” she added.

Tensions between Indian and Pakistan have escalated after India's launch of Operation Sindoor -- a series of focused and precise strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) - in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.