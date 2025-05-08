Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CABLEVISIÓN HOLDING S.A. TO HOST WEBCAST PRESENTATION TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS


2025-05-08 11:04:26
Buenos Aires, 05/08/2025 / 16:50, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Cablevision Holding S.A. (London, NYSE)


Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH) will host a webcast presentation on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, May 12, 2025, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

The webcast presentation will also be available at:

About the Company
CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires:

In New York

Cablevisión Holding S.A

Fig Corporate Communications

Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Julian Brescia, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417
Email: ...

Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: ...

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.


