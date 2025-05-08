CABLEVISIÓN HOLDING S.A. TO HOST WEBCAST PRESENTATION TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
|
Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH) will host a webcast presentation on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results.
Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, May 12, 2025, after the markets close.
To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
The webcast presentation will also be available at:
About the Company
SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.
05/08/2025 EQS Newswire / EQS Group
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment